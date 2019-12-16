Barbashev (upper-body injury) won’t play against Avalanche

ST. LOUIS — The Blues will be without a key forward on Monday night as they host the Colorado Avalanche in a battle for first place in both the Central Division and the Western Conference.

Ivan Barbashev is day-to-day with an upper-body injury that he suffered in Saturday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks and will be out of the lineup for Monday’s game, as coach Craig Berube told media members following the team’s morning skate. As a result, forward Zach Sanford — who missed the Blues’ last three games with an upper-body injury — will re-enter the lineup.

Barbashev has five goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season, while Sanford has skated in 26 contests and has three goals and seven assists.