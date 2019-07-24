Blues hire Marc Savard as assistant coach

ST. LOUIS – The reigning Stanley Cup champions have bolstered their coaching staff with a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup champions.

The St. Louis Blues introduced Marc Savard, who won the Cup with the Boston Bruins eight years ago, as an assistant coach Wednesday.

“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.”

Savard, 42, played for the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Bruins in a 13-year NHL career. He totaled 706 points in 807 regular-season games in his career and was named an All-Star twice.

Since his playing career ended in 2011, Savard has worked as a TV (Hockey Night in Canada) and radio (Toronto Maple Leafs pregame and postgame) analyst and as a skills and development coordinator in the Peterborough Petes organization in the Ontario Hockey League.