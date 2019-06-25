Tarasenko has successful arthroscopic knee surgery

ST. LOUIS – Not to be outdone by teammate Robert Thomas, who had wrist surgery this week, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko also has gone under the knife, having successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Tarasenko, 27, compiled 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) in 76 regular-season games last season. He posted another 11 goals and 17 points in 26 playoff games as the Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup.