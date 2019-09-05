Blues fans can stream NHL Prospect Tournament games live on FSGO

ST. LOUIS – The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will begin play Friday in the 2019 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, and fans can stream all four games live on the FOX Sports GO app.

The Blues have scheduled games Friday, Saturday and Monday. Results of those games will determine the time and opponent for their game Tuesday.

The Blues’ roster for the tournament was announced last week.

Following is the schedule for the full tournament with links to each FOX Sports GO stream. All times Central.

FRIDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings at 6 p.m

SATURDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 2 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues at 2:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild at 5:30 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars at 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers at 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 4:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

7th-Place Game at 11 a.m.

5th-Place Game at 11:30 a.m.

3rd-Place Game at 2:30 p.m.

Championship Game at 4 p.m.