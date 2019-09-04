Fans can attend Blues training camp Sept. 14-15 at new Centene Center

ST. LOUIS – Fans eager to get their first glimpse of the defending Stanley Cup champions can watch St. Louis Blues training camp Sept. 14 and 15 at the new Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights — and see a new commemorative jersey as well.

Entry to the St. Louis Blues’ practice facility requires a $10 donation to the Blues for Kids Foundation.

The Blues will unveil a new jersey that will be worn in three home games this season at 9:45 a.m., just before a 10 a.m. practice. In addition, the Blues will host Try Hockey for Free sessions for children ages 4-12 on the Plager Rink from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A parent/legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver for their child to participate.

Sept. 14 schedule

Doors open: 9 a.m.

Jersey reveal: 9:45 a.m.

Practice Session 1: 10 a.m.

Practice Session 2: 11 a.m.

Practice Session 3: Noon

Try Hockey for Free: 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 schedule

Doors open: 9 a.m.

Practice Session 1: 10 a.m.

Practice Session 2: 11 a.m.

Practice Session 3: Noon