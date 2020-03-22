Family member of Blues employee tests positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Sunday morning that a relative of a team employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosed individual is in self-isolation along with members of the individual’s family. All Blues staff who may have come into close contact with the employee have been notified. As a result of this positive case, all members of the team — as they were previously instructed to do — have been asked to remain isolated, to monitor their health and to seek advice from our team’s medical staff.