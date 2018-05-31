Blues, ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers agree to one-year affiliation extension

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced a one-year affiliation extension with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers on Thursday, and fans might see more call-ups from Tulsa next season with the team no longer summoning players from two AHL clubs.

The Blues got reinforcements from both the San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves last season, when they were in a transition year between the Wolves as their AHL affiliate in 2016-17 to San Antonio, which becomes their AHL affiliate in 2018-19.

Theoretically, the Blues could make greater use of players at their ECHL affiliate next season.

Tulsa, which plays out of the ECHL’s Mountain Division, finished last season with a 31-29-12 regular-season record.

“Having been affiliated with the Blues over the years in both Alaska and Tulsa, I have become very familiar and comfortable with the management team in St. Louis,” Rob Murray, the Oilers’ head coach and director of hockey operations, said in a team press release. “The partnership got off to a great start last season as the players we received from St. Louis were key to our success. We’re excited to continue into next season, especially as the Blues begin their AHL affiliation in San Antonio.”

Said Blues GM Doug Armstrong in the release: “We are excited to extend our affiliation with Tulsa. We developed a great working relationship last season and the affiliation has proven to be beneficial for both organizations.”