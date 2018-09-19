Blues drop first preseason game as Stars win 5-3

STARS 5, BLUES 3

Rope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, Jason Spezza and Alex Radulov scored third-period goals to help the Stars rally past St. Louis in Dallas.

Radulov also scored the game-opening goal 4:29 into the second period.

Ben Bishop stopped all 16 shots he faced in his half of the game for Dallas before being replaced by Landon Bow, who made 19 saves on 22 shots.

Jordan Kyrou, Dmitrij Jaskin and Pat Maroon scored for St. Louis.

St. Louis starter Chad Johnson made 15 saves on 16 shots in the first two periods. Jordan Binnington played the third, and allowed three goals on eight shots.