Bouwmeester statement: ‘I am on the road to recovery’

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester says he’s grateful for all the medical and emotional support he has received and he is “on the road to recovery.”

Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed on the bench during the first period of the Blues’ Feb. 11 game at Anaheim. The game was suspended and has been rescheduled for March 11.

The Blues released a statement from Bouwmeester on Tuesday morning:

“I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11. Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future.”