Gunnarsson to play Saturday against Avalanche

Carl Gunnarsson‘s 15-game absence will end Saturday when he takes the ice with the St. Louis Blues in Colorado.

Gunnarsson skated with Robert Bortuzzo on the third defensive line in practice Friday and will be in the lineup against the Avalanche in the final game before the Blues take an eight-day break during All-Star Week.

Gunnarsson was placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 12. He has been healthy the last few games but got a little extra recovery time while rookie Niko Mikkola played well in the first NHL action of his career.

Gunnarsson has a goal and three assists in 17 games this season.