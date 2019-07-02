Blues defenseman and St. Louisan Chris Butler reportedly retires from pro hockey

No one can claim Chris Butler didn’t go out in style. The native St. Louisan, who spent parts of five seasons in the Blues organization, was able to hoist the Stanley Cup with his hometown team before hanging up his skates.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Butler is retiring.

Congratulations to @TheButler44 on a terrific career! The St. Louisan, who played in 407 NHL games including 58 with the hometown Blues, has decided to retire. He’s as personable and articulate as they come and he is going to make a helluva coach if that’s what he decides to do! — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 2, 2019

Butler signed with the Blues as a free agent in July 2014. He spent more time in the American Hockey League than the NHL over the next five seasons, though he did play 58 games with the Blues, tallying 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and averaging 15:10 ice time.

Butler, 32, toiled mostly with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL last season, serving as captain while playing 51 games and tutoring the next wave of Blues prospects. He also played 13 games with the Blues, getting a goal and an assist.

The Blues called up Butler before the playoffs, affording him the opportunity to be with the team through its run to the Stanley Cup championship. He skated with the Cup after the Blues won Game 7 in Boston.

A fourth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2005, Butler also played three seasons each with the Sabres and Calgary Flames before signing with St. Louis. He finished his NHL career with 86 points (14 goals, 72 assists) in 407 games.