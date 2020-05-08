Blues-Stars 2019 playoff series to air on FOX Sports Midwest

The St. Louis Blues’ 2019 second-round series vs. Dallas, including the epic double-overtime Game 7, will air Monday, May 11, through Thursday, May 14, on FOX Sports Midwest. FOX Sports Midwest will replay NBCSN’s original telecasts of the games.

FOX Sports Midwest will also re-visit the first two NHL All-Star Games played in St. Louis, with the 1988 game airing Friday, May 15, and the 1970 game airing Saturday, May 16.

Blues-Stars 2019 Second Round Playoff Series on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Day Date Time (Central) Game Monday May 11 7 p.m. Game 1: Stars at Blues Tuesday May 12 7 p.m. Game 3: Blues at Stars Wednesday May 13 7 p.m. Game 6: Blues at Stars Thursday May 14 7 p.m. Game 7: Stars at Blues

St. Louis NHL All-Star Game Replays on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO