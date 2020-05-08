Blues-Stars 2019 playoff series to air on FOX Sports Midwest
FOX Sports Midwest
The St. Louis Blues’ 2019 second-round series vs. Dallas, including the epic double-overtime Game 7, will air Monday, May 11, through Thursday, May 14, on FOX Sports Midwest. FOX Sports Midwest will replay NBCSN’s original telecasts of the games.
FOX Sports Midwest will also re-visit the first two NHL All-Star Games played in St. Louis, with the 1988 game airing Friday, May 15, and the 1970 game airing Saturday, May 16.
Blues-Stars 2019 Second Round Playoff Series on FOX Sports Midwest
Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO
|Day
|Date
|Time (Central)
|Game
|Monday
|May 11
|7 p.m.
|Game 1: Stars at Blues
|Tuesday
|May 12
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: Blues at Stars
|Wednesday
|May 13
|7 p.m.
|Game 6: Blues at Stars
|Thursday
|May 14
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Stars at Blues
St. Louis NHL All-Star Game Replays on FOX Sports Midwest
Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO
|Day
|Date
|Time (Central)
|Game
|Friday
|May 15
|7 p.m.
|1988 NHL All-Star Game
|Saturday
|May 16
|7 p.m.
|1970 NHL All-Star Game