Blues’ Berube named one of four NHL All-Star coaches

NEW YORK — Craig Berube, who guided the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup championship as an interim coach last season, now will coach an All-Star squad at NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis later this month.

Berube, Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Washington’s Todd Reirden and Vegas’ Gerard Gallant will be head coaches for the game.

Berube’s Blues (.690, 26-10-6), Cassidy’s Bruins (.702, 24-7-11), Reirden’s Capitals (.720, 27‑9‑5) and Gallant’s Golden Knights (.591, 23-15-6) all have the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Thursday’s games.

The annual showcase will be held Jan. 24-25 at Enterprise Center.