Blues’ Butler, Nolan clear waivers, are assigned to San Antonio

ST. LOUIS – After clearing waivers, defenseman Chris Butler and forward Jordan Nolan have been sent back to San Antonio of the AHL, perhaps signaling the imminent return of defenseman Carl Gunnarsson to the St. Louis Blues.

Butler and Nolan, who had been placed on waivers Tuesday, provided roster depth while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Robby Fabbri missed time with injuries. Pietrangelo and Fabbri returned to the lineup after the holiday break, and Gunnarsson, who has been out since Nov. 16 with a hand injury, could be next.

The Blues’ roster has 21 players, so Gunnarsson’s return still would leave room for the addition of another player, perhaps Zach Sanford or Jordan Kyrou, who are with the Rampage.

Butler, 32, has a goal and an assist in 12 games with the Blues this season. He also has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 23 games with the Rampage.

Nolan, 29, tallied two assists in 11 games with the Blues and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 24 games with San Antonio.