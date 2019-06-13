Blues Championship Parade and Rally to air live on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will televise the St. Louis Blues’ Championship Parade and Rally live throughout the region on Saturday, June 15, at 12 p.m. CT. Coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of the Blues since 1995, will present its coverage in partnership with KTVI-FOX2. The parade telecast will be simulcast on FOX Sports Midwest and FOX2.

FOX Sports Midwest’s coverage will feature Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly, Hall of Famer Bernie Federko, TV analyst Darren Pang, Blues Live host Scott Warmann, former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers and reporters Erica Weston and Andy Strickland, alongside the hosting and reporting team from FOX2.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 18th Street and Market Street in downtown St. Louis and end at Broadway and Market Street. The rally will follow at the Gateway Arch.

The parade and rally will re-air Sunday at 8 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Midwest.