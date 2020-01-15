Gunnarsson expected to be a scratch vs. Flyers

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is active, but he is not expected to play when the Blues host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Gunnarsson, who was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, figures to miss his 15th straight game since suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 12 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Technically, he’s a healthy scratch against Philadelphia as the Blues await his return to game readiness.

Defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) is eligible to come off IR anytime after being placed on the list retroactively Tuesday, but he will miss his sixth straight game.

Jordan Binnington, who watched backup Jake Allen earn the win in the Blues’ 4-1 victory Monday over Anaheim, is slated to start in goal.

The projected lineup vs. the Flyers:

Forwards

Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Oskar Sundqvist

Zach Sanford – Ryan O’Reilly – David Perron

Alexander Steen – Robert Thomas – Tyler Bozak

Mackenzie MacEachern – Jacob de la Rose – Ivan Barbashev

Defensemen

Vince Dunn – Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester – Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Jordan Binnington