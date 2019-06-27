Blues, Gunnarsson agree to two-year deal

Carl Gunnarsson will forever be known as the player who scored the game-winning goal — in overtime, no less — of the first Stanley Cup Final victory in St. Louis Blues history.

Now the 32-year-old defenseman will be known as a Blue for another two years after signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the 2019 Stanley Cup champions. He had been scheduled for unrestricted free agency before agreeing to terms before that could happen July 1.

Gunnarsson’s game is more about hard-nosed defensive play than scoring prowess. Yet it was his overtime slap shot that gave the Blues a Game 2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Gunnarsson had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 25 regular-season games last season. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in the playoffs.