Schenn will play Friday in Vegas after one-day stint on IR

The flexibility of the injured reserve list in the NHL has allowed Brayden Schenn to return to the St. Louis Blues’ lineup Friday night in Las Vegas.

Schenn, who missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, was placed on IR on Thursday. But because the move was retroactive to Nov. 3, Schenn was able to return immediately. He’s doing just that.

Schenn will play Friday night against the Golden Knights, but not at his familiar position of center. He’ll play the wing on a line centered by Tyler Bozak and with Robby Fabbri on the other wing.

The Blues will be without forward Alexander Steen, who is day to day with an upper-body injury, and forward Pat Maroon, who returned from the Blues’ road trip after the loss in Chicago with an upper-body injury of his own. Maroon was placed on injured reserve to facilitate Schenn’s return to the roster on Friday evening. Sammy Blais will play after being summoned Thursday from San Antonio of the AHL.

Jake Allen, whose only goal allowed in the 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks was fluky, will start in net again Friday.