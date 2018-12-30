Blues swap out backup goalies, recalling Fitzpatrick and sending Binnington to AHL

ST. LOUIS — Jake Allen could have his third different backup this season when the St. Louis Blues host the New York Rangers for a New Year’s Eve matchup on Monday.

The Blues announced on Sunday that they have recalled goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Jordan Binnington, who has been backing up Allen for the past three weeks, was assigned to the Rampage. Binnington succeeded veteran Chad Johnson, who was claimed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks in early December, as Allen’s backup.

This is the 20-year-old Fitzpatrick’s first professional season, and he has appeared in just two games, including one start, for the Rampage. Over 67 minutes at the AHL level, Fitzpatrick has posted a 1-0-0 record to go along with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound goaltender has also seen action in 14 games with the Blues’ ECHL affiliate, the Tulsa Oilers, tallying a 7-4-2 record. A native of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Fitzpatrick was originally drafted by the Blues with the 59th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 25-year-old Binnington has played in 13 games for the Rampage this season, posting an 8-4-0 record to go along with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts. He has also relieved Allen twice as a member of the Blues, allowing four goals in 68 minutes of action. With the Rampage’s other goaltender, Ville Husso, currently sidelined with an injury, Binnington is expected to start in net for the Rampage on Sunday night against the Texas Stars.