Blues assign Zach Sanford to Rampage

ST. LOUIS — After being left out of the lineup for the St. Louis Blues‘ last two games, Zach Sanford will get back on the ice soon. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old forward, he’ll do so in the minor leagues.

The Blues announced on Saturday afternoon that they’ve assigned Sanford to their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. This won’t be his first stint with the Rampage this season; prior to being recalled by the Blues on Oct. 16, he played in four games with San Antonio, posting two goals and two penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Sanford has played in 23 NHL games this season, scoring four goals while adding five assists. He hadn’t played in a game with the Blues since getting into a fight with teammate Robert Bortuzzo on December 10.