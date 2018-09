ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues‘ roster continues to shrink. The club sent seven more players to San Antonio on Monday.

Headed to the Blues’ AHL affiliate are forwards Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern, Nolan Stevens, Jordan Nolan and Adam Musil and defensemen Chris Butler and Mitch Reinke.

Including injured players, the St. Louis training camp roster has 33 players.