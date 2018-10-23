Blues assign Sammy Blais to Rampage

ST. LOUIS — Sammy Blais, who has played in all eight Blues games this season, will be skating for the organization’s AHL affiliate the next time he suits up.

The Blues assigned the 22-year-old forward to the San Antonio Rampage, the team announced Tuesday.

Blais, 22, has no points and is a minus-3 this season, though he does lead the team with 26 hits.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has three points (one goal, two assists) and six penalty minutes in 19 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Blues.