Blues assign Niko Mikkola to Rampage

ST. LOUIS — Defenseman Niko Mikkola now has an NHL stint under his belt, but he’ll have to wait at least a little while longer before getting a chance to make his debut in hockey’s premier professional league.

Following Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Kings, the St. Louis Blues announced that they have assigned Mikkola to the San Antonio Rampage, their American Hockey League affiliate. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Mikkola joined the NHL club when Carl Gunnarsson was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13, but he was a healthy scratch for all five games he was with the team.

Mikkola, 23, has two goals and six assists over 26 games for the Rampage this season. The Blues have a three-day Christmas break from Dec. 24-26, so depending on Gunnarsson’s status, it’s possible that Mikkola could rejoin the Blues when they reconvene on Dec. 27.