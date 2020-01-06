Blues assign Walman to San Antonio, recall Niko Mikkola

ST. LOUIS – Jake Walman got a chance to make his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues. Now fellow defenseman Niko Mikkola could get a chance to do the same.

Two days after Walman played in Vegas against the Golden Knights, the Blues have assigned him to their AHL affiliate in San Antonio. Taking his roster spot is Mikkola, who was recalled from the Rampage.

Walman, who had been recalled from San Antonio on Dec. 27, was a healthy scratch for four games before replacing an injured Colton Parayko in the lineup Saturday. He returns to the AHL with 11:04 of ice time, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and a plus-one rating in 20 shifts in the Blues’ loss to Vegas. The 23-year-old has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 32 games with the Rampage this season.

Mikkola, also 23, has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 30 AHL games this season. Mikkola has yet to make his NHL debut after being a healthy scratch for all five games during his Dec. 13-23 call-up with the Blues.