Blues assign five prospects to junior teams

ST. LOUIS — With the preseason set to begin Monday night, the St. Louis Blues have made their first cuts to the training camp roster, assigning five prospects to their respective junior clubs.

The Blues announced following Sunday’s training camp practice that they have assigned goaltender Colten Ellis (Rimouski – QMJHL), defenseman Tyler Tucker (Barrie – OHL) and forwards Nikita Alexandrov (Charlottetown – QMJHL), Jeremy Michel (Val-d’Or – QMJHL) and Keean Washkurak (Mississauga – OHL) to their junior teams.

Ellis, Alexandrov, Michel and Washkurak were all selections in this year’s draft, while Tucker was taken in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.