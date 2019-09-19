St. Louis Blues and FOX Sports Midwest announce 2019-20 TV schedule

The St. Louis Blues and FOX Sports Midwest announced the club’s 2019-20 television schedule on Thursday. All 82 regular-season games will be televised, and the Blues’ three home preseason games will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. In addition, FOX Sports Midwest will replay the Blues’ four Stanley Cup Final victories in the days leading up to the season opener.

THREE PRESEASON GAMES TO STREAM LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

The Blues’ preseason home games, on Sept. 22, 24 and 27, will be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. Customers of pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of their video subscription will be able to stream the games live. The video stream will be accompanied by the Blues radio call with Chris Kerber (play-by-play) and Joey Vitale (analyst). This is the third year in which select Blues preseason games are being streamed on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports GO is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.

The Blues’ Sept. 26 preseason game vs. Detroit in Calumet, Mich., airs on NBCSN.

FOX SPORTS MIDWEST TO REPLAY STANLEY CUP FINAL

FOX Sports Midwest will help fans get fired up for the new season by replaying the Blues’ four victories in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Following the Cardinals’ regular-season finale on Sunday, Sept. 29, FOX Sports Midwest will air its Blues Season Preview special, followed by Games 2 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Games 5 and 7 will air Monday, Sept. 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. Each game will be edited to two hours.

BLUES STANLEY CUP FINAL REPLAYS ON FOX SPORTS MIDWEST (times Central)

Sunday, Sept. 29

After Cardinals Baseball

Blues Season Preview

Game 2 – Blues at Bruins

Game 4 – Bruins at Blues

Monday, Sept. 30

6 p.m.: Blues Season Preview

6:30 p.m.: Game 5 – Blues at Bruins

8:30 p.m.: Game 7 – Blues at Bruins

10:30 p.m.: Blues Season Preview

ALL REGULAR-SEASON GAMES TO BE TELEVISED

FOX Sports Midwest will televise 70 regular-season games in 2019-20, its 23rd season as the Blues’ flagship television partner. John Kelly (play-by-play) and Darren Pang (analyst) call the action on FOX Sports Midwest, with Bernie Federko as pregame, postgame and intermission analyst. Scott Warmann, Jim Hayes, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland handle hosting and reporting duties. Blues games on FOX Sports Midwest are preceded and followed by Blues Live, the network’s in-depth pregame and postgame show. All Blues games televised on FOX Sports Midwest are also streamed live on FOX Sports GO. As previously announced, NBC Sports Network will televise 12 regular-season Blues games to a national audience.

Visit www.stlouisblues.com to view the complete 2019-20 Blues TV schedule.