Blues and FOX Sports Midwest announce 2018-19 TV schedule

The St. Louis Blues and FOX Sports Midwest on Friday announced the club’s 2018-19 television schedule. All 82 regular-season Blues games will be televised, with 72 games on FOX Sports Midwest and 10 on national TV. All FOX Sports Midwest Blues telecasts will also be streamed locally on the FOX Sports app.

FOX Sports Midwest, in its 22nd season as the Blues’ flagship television partner, will begin its regular-season coverage with the Blues’ opener, at Enterprise Center vs. Winnipeg, on Thursday, Oct. 4. Coverage will start at 6 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of the Blues Live pregame show. John Kelly (play-by-play) and Darren Pang (analyst) call the action on FOX Sports Midwest, with Bernie Federko as pregame, postgame and intermission analyst. Scott Warmann and Jim Hayes handle hosting duties, with reporting from Andy Strickland and Erica Weston. Blues games on FOX Sports Midwest are preceded and followed by Blues Live, the network’s in-depth pregame and postgame shows.

Blues games televised on FOX Sports Midwest will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

As previously announced, NBC Sports Network and NBC will televise 10 regular-season Blues games to a national audience.

Visit www.stlouisblues.com to view the complete 2018-19 Blues TV schedule.