Blues activate Tarasenko, sign defenseman Perunovich to entry-level deal

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp for the playoffs Monday with an expected but very welcome roster move — the activation of Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve.

Tarasenko was just about ready to return from October shoulder surgery when the NHL shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games before getting hurt.

Tarasenko was skating with the team Monday, as he had done during Phase 2 workouts, and is expected to be good to go when the season resumes for the Blues with a round-robin seeding game against Colorado on Aug. 2.

Also Monday, the Blues announced the signing of defenseman Scott Perunovich, their second-round pick in 2018, to a two-year, entry-level contract. He will join the Blues for next season.

Perunovich is coming off a phenomenal junior season at Minnesota-Duluth, where he won the the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey and the NCHC Scoring Champion Award.

The 21-year-old led the Bulldogs with 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) in 34 regular-season games before the college season was shut down. Minnesota-Duluth won the national championship in his first two seasons, during which he was named the NCHC Best Offensive Defenseman in both seasons and winner of the Tim Taylor Award as the top collegiate rookie as a freshman.

A native of Hibbing, Minnesota, Perunovich scored 105 points (20 goals, 85 assists) and registered a plus-50 rating in 115 regular-season college games.