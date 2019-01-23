Blues activate Bozak, Sanford from IR, send Kyrou, Nolan to AHL

The St. Louis Blues suddenly have a glut of healthy forwards with the activation of Tyler Bozak and Zach Sanford from injured reserve.

The Blues had to open a couple of roster spots to accommodate their return, sending forwards Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan to their AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

Both Bozak and Sanford were hurt in games against the Islanders, although in different games. Bozak suffered a concussion at home Jan. 5 and Sanford left a Jan. 15 road game early with an upper-body injury.

Bozak, 32, has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 39 games for the Blues this season. Sanford, 24, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 30 games with St. Louis and six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games with the Rampage.

Kyrou, a second-round draft pick by the Blues in 2016, returns to San Antonio, where he has a team-leading 11 goals and is tied for the team high with 25 points in 26 games. The 20-year-old also has a goal and two assists in 16 games with St. Louis.

Nolan, 29, also has spent time with both San Antonio and St. Louis this season. He has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 30 games with the Rampage and two assists in 14 appearances with the Blues.