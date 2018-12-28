Blues activate Fabbri from IR, return Sanford to Rampage

ST. LOUIS — After missing 10 games with an upper-body injury, Robby Fabbri appears to be on track to return to the St. Louis Blues’ lineup Saturday, and after a short stint back in the NHL — one where he didn’t play in any games — Zach Sanford is headed down to the AHL once again.

Fabbri, who missed nearly 21 months due to a series of ACL injuries, returned to the Blues’ lineup on November 1 and appeared in 15 games before suffering the upper-body injury, posting two goals and two assists over that stretch. For his career, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has dressed in 138 career NHL regular-season games, tallying 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) and 52 penalty minutes.

Though they had an available spot on the 23-man active roster prior to activating Fabbri, the Blues announced on Friday morning that they’ve assigned Sanford to the San Antonio Rampage, their AHL affiliate. The 24-year-old forward, who played in 23 games with the Blues from mid-October to early December, was previously assigned to the Rampage on December 15, but the Blues recalled him two days later. He got one AHL game in during that brief stint in San Antonio, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

In total, Sanford has tallied nine points (four goals, five assists) and 13 penalty minutes for the Blues this season. In five games for the Rampage, he has posted four points (three goals, one assist) and two penalty minutes. Overall, the Salem, Massachusetts, native has played in 62 career NHL regular-season games, recording 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and 23 penalty minutes.