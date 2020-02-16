Blues activate Sundqvist from IR, assign Brouwer to San Antonio

As they prepare for the second game of a back-to-back set with the division rival Nashville Predators, the St. Louis Blues appear likely to get a boost with the return of forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Sundqvist, 25, was activated from injured reserve on Sunday afternoon, with veteran forward Troy Brouwer being assigned to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Sundqvist had been out since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 27 at Vancouver.

The fifth-year forward has proven to be a key cog for the defending Stanley Cup champions this season, as they’re 27-9-8 with him in the lineup compared to 5-7-2 without. Over 44 games, Sundqvist has 11 goals and nine assists.

Brouwer, 34, rejoined the Blues as a free agent in November after last playing for the team during the 2015-16 campaign. He has one goal in 13 games this season. He was previously assigned to San Antonio on Jan. 27, with GM Doug Armstrong saying that he would give Brouwer some time to decide whether he wanted to report to the minors, but the Blues wound up recalling him two days later following Sundqvist’s injury. If the Blues want to do so, they could recall Brouwer without a corresponding move as early as Feb. 24 when rosters expand following the NHL trade deadline.