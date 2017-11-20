Blues activate Bouwmeester from injured reserve

ST. LOUIS — The Blues will get a veteran boost on defense next time they hit the ice as the team activated Jay Bouwmeester from injured reserve Monday.

Bouwmeester, 34, is returning from a left ankle injury in training camp that has sidelined him all season. This is Bouwmeester’s sixth season with the Blues. Last season, he recorded 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 81 regular-season games.

Bouwmeester has appeared in 1,071 career regular-season games, recording 391 points (82 goals, 309 assists) and 559 penalty minutes.

It is unclear who the odd man out could be on the Blues’ defense upon Bouwmeester’s return.

Forward Patrik Berglund, who is recovering from an offseason shoulder injury, could also be activated from injured reserve soon. Berglund traveled with the team on its latest three-game road trip through Canada but has yet to be activated.