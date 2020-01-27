Blues activate Parayko from IR, send Troy Brouwer to San Antonio

The St. Louis Blues will open the post-All-Star break portion of their schedule with defenseman Colton Parayko in their lineup — and veteran forward Troy Brouwer in the American Hockey League.

The Blues activated Parayko from injured reserve and assigned Brouwer to the San Antonio Rampage on Monday.

Parayko missed the team’s last seven games with an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 42 games this season.

Brouwer, 34, joined the Blues in November while the team was dealing with multiple injuries among its forwards. He had one goal in 10 games and was a healthy scratch for many more.

The Blues are in first place in the Western Conference with 68 points entering Monday night’s game against the Canucks in Vancouver. Jake Allen will start in goal.