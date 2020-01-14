Blues activate Gunnarsson, place Parayko on IR retroactively

ST. LOUIS – One St. Louis Blues defenseman comes off injured reserve and another takes his place.

The Blues activated Carl Gunnarsson from IR on Tuesday and placed Colton Parayko on IR, retroactive to Jan. 2.

Gunnarsson will be available for the Blues’ home game Wednesday against Philadelphia after being sidelined since Dec. 13 with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 games this season.

An upper-body injury has kept Parayko, 26, out the past five games. He has tallied 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 42 games.