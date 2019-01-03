Blues activate Gunnarsson from IR, recall Sanford from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS — After freeing up two roster spots by placing Chris Butler and Jordan Nolan on waivers and, when they cleared waivers Wednesday, sending them to the AHL, the St. Louis Blues filled those spots Thursday by activating Carl Gunnarsson and recalling Zach Sanford from San Antonio.

Gunnarsson has missed the past 20 games with a hand injury. The 32-year-old defenseman has a +2 rating in seven games with the Blues this season.

Sanford has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games with St. Louis this season. The 24-year-old forward also has six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games with the Rampage.

The Blues host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.