Blues officially activate Schenn, place Maroon on IR

ST. LOUIS — Prior to Friday night’s matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, the St. Louis Blues announced two roster moves that were widely expected but nevertheless had yet to be formalized.

Forward Brayden Schenn, who coach Mike Yeo had confirmed earlier Friday would return to action in Vegas, was activated from injured reserve after missing the prior four games with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Yeo announced on Thursday that Maroon, who sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the Blackhawks, had returned to St. Louis and would not play Friday against the Golden Knights or Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. He was officially placed on injured reserve on Friday, meaning that he’ll also miss at least Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings and Wednesday’s game against the Nashville Predators while sitting for the minimum seven days required with a move to IR.

The 27-year-old Schenn has dressed 12 games with the Blues this season, collecting three goals and six assists. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native has accumulated 327 points (140 goals, 187 assists) in 527 career NHL regular-season games.

The 30-year-old Maroon, a St. Louis native, has dressed 14 games for the Blues this season, recording seven assists. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward signed a one-year contract with the Blues on July 10, 2018. Overall, Maroon has tallied 185 points (78 goals, 107 assists) and 464 penalty minutes in 389 career NHL regular-season games.