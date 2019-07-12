Blues acquire prospect Dakota Joshua from Maple Leafs

Dakota Joshua (far left) played four seasons at Ohio State and will now join the Blues organization on an entry-level deal.
Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday for future considerations.

The Blues signed the 23-year-old former Ohio State player to a two-year entry-level contract.

A Dearborn, Michigan native, Joshua had nine goals and 13 assists in 32 games last season for Ohio State and finished his four-year college career with 41 goals and 59 assists in 128 career regular-season games. The Maple Leafs selected him 128th overall in the 2014 draft.