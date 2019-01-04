Blues acquire goalie Jared Coreau from Ducks in exchange for future considerations
FOX Sports Midwest
The Blues are adding depth to their goaltending situation, acquiring Jared Coreau from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.
The 27-year-old Coreau has played in 13 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season, posting a 3-6-2 record with a 3.57 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Coreau is 5-9-4 in his 21-game career NHL games.
Coreau will report to the San Antonio Rampage, the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate.