BattleHawks to open inaugural season on the road

St. Louis fans will have to wait until Week 3 of the XFL season to see their BattleHawks in action. Well, if they don’t want to travel, anyway.

The XFL released its inaugural 2020 schedule Tuesday and the BattleHawks will open their campaign with two games on the road. Their first home game will be played Feb. 23 against the New York Guardians at The Dome at America’s Center.

St. Louis plays in the XFL East along with Washington, New York and Tampa Bay. The XFL West comprises Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. The BattleHawks will play their division foes twice each (home and away) and the teams in the other division once apiece.

The top two teams in each division will play each other the weekend after the regular season ends. The winners will play in the XFL championship game April 26.

St. Louis’ full 10-game, regular-season schedule: