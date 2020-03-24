BattleHawks QB Jordan Ta’Amu signs with Chiefs

After a successful stint with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu is headed to the NFL.

The BattleHawks announced Monday night that Ta’Amu, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound QB who attended the University of Mississippi, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Throwin’ Samoan will forever be a BattleHawk. The Chiefs just signed an absolute STUD! Best of luck in your next chapter, @JTaamu10! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/CWigOTcETa — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 23, 2020

Ta’Amu completed 72% of his passes over five XFL games, throwing for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He was named the XFL’s Star of the Week after the BattleHawks’ Week 4 victory over the Seattle Dragons.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is firmly entrenched as the Chiefs’ starter, and the team re-signed veteran backup Chad Henne to a two-year contract last week, so Ta’Amu will likely be battling for a third-string position behind those two quarterbacks. Kansas City also has Vanderbilt product Kyle Shurmur, an undrafted rookie last season, on its roster.