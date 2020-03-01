BattleHawks improve to 3-1 with 23-16 victory over Dragons

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Ta’Amu threw for 264 yards and ran for 63 as the St. Louis BattleHawks defeated the Seattle Dragons 23-16 on Saturday, finishing 2-0 on their inaugural homestand and improving to 3-1 on the season.

Ta’Amu threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to De’Mornay Pierson-El to open scoring at 6:37 in the first quarter. He then connected with tight end Marcus Lucas for a successful two-point conversion. The 22-year-old quarterback completed 20 of 27 passing attempts and was also the BattleHawks’ leading rusher, averaging 3.9 yards on 16 attempts.

Keith Ford had St. Louis’ only other touchdown, rushing for a 13-yard score late in the second quarter. Taylor Russolino did the rest of the scoring for the BattleHawks, converting on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 48-yarder.

Ernesto Lacayo put Seattle on the board with a 41-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Kenneth Farrow scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Dragons at 8:00 in the third, then B.J. Daniels ran it in for a 1-point conversion. Daniels threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Evan Rodriguez early in the fourth quarter to briefly bring Seattle within four points of St. Louis.

The BattleHawks head back on the road next Sunday, visiting the nation’s capital for their first-ever matchup with the DC Defenders.