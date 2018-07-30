Cards activate C-Mart and Shreve, place Gregerson on DL, send down Webb

As expected, the Cardinals made a few moves to their pitching staff on Monday, announcing the activation of Carlos Martinez from the disabled list and adding the newly-acquired Chasen Shreve to the team’s 25-man active roster.

To make room for the moves, the Cardinals placed reliever Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement) on the 10-day disabled list — retroactive to July 26 — and sent down lefty Tyler Webb to Memphis.

Martinez (6-6, 3.39) is slated to make Monday night’s start for St. Louis. He last pitched on July 19 at Chicago.

Shreve, acquired late Saturday night from the New York Yankees along with right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos, brings a 2-2 mark, one save, and a 4.26 ERA in 40 games pitched to the Redbirds.

Shreve has been assigned uniform no. 40.