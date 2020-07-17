SEC schools to honor scholarships of players opting out of fall sports

Southeastern Conference schools will honor the scholarships of athletes who opt not to participate in fall competition because of concerns about COVID-19.

The league announced the decision Friday, saying the athletes will remain in good standing with their team. The SEC’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on the issue based on a recommendation of the league’s athletic directors.

The SEC hasn’t announced plans for football and other fall sports yet. The league said it will determine later if the policy should be extended at least to the spring semester.