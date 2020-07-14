SEC postpones start of three fall sports (but not football)

The Southeastern Conference is postponing the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least the end of August because of COVID-19.

The league says that provides more time to prepare for a safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The decision includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

Each school will be responsible for any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponement.

The league hasn’t made any announcement on the football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have opted to play only conference games.

The SEC’s 14 athletic directors convened Monday at league headquarters in Alabama to discuss fall sports.