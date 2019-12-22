SLU’s freshman standout Jimerson sidelined for rest of season with foot injury

Saint Louis freshman Gibson Jimerson will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Jimerson injured his foot during a Billikens practice on Monday. The typical timetable for a return from such an injury is 10-12 weeks.

The guard averaged 10.8 points in 10 games played and shot an impressive 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

He’s expected to make a full recovery and will resume basketball-related activities over the offseason.