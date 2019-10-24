Six Cardinals named finalists for NL Gold Gloves

The St. Louis Cardinals made improving their defense a point of emphasis in 2019, and the results were apparent: They led the majors in fielding percentage, committed the fewest errors, tied for the most double plays and excelled in assorted esoteric defensive metrics as well.

The folks at Rawlings noticed.

Six Cardinals are finalists for Rawlings NL Gold Glove Awards. That’s two-thirds of their starting lineup, with every position except third base and the corner outfield spots covered.

Three finalists were announced at each position Thursday. The Cardinals on the list (and their competition):

• First base: Paul Goldschmidt. (Christian Walker, Arizona; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago)

• Second base: Kolten Wong. (Ozzie Albies, Atlanta; Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh)

• Shortstop: Paul DeJong. (Trevor Story, Colorado; Nick Ahmed, Arizona)

• Center field: Harrison Bader. (Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee; Victor Robles, Washington)

• Catcher: Yadier Molina. (Austin Hedges, San Diego; J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia)

• Pitcher: Jack Flaherty. (Zack Greinke, Arizona/Houston; Aaron Nola, Philadelphia)

For Molina, this is nothing new. He’s won nine times already. And Goldschmidt has three, all with Arizona.

For the other four, their next Gold Glove honor will be their first.