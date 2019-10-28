Shoulder surgery lands Tarasenko on long-term injured reserve

The St. Louis Blues’ pursuit of a second straight Stanley Cup will have to take place largely without star forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Blues announced Monday that Tarasenko, who injured his left shoulder Oct. 24 against the Kings, will undergo surgery Tuesday and will be out at least five months, at which point he will be re-evaluated.

The 27-year-old winger was placed on long-term injured reserve.

Tarasenko was off to a solid start this season, tallying 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the first 10 games. He had 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) in 76 games in the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning season a year ago.