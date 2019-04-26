Rolen, Isringhausen, Cooper are newest members of Cardinals Hall of Fame

A Gold Glove third baseman, the team’s all-time saves leader and its pitching ace of the 1940s are the newest members of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper were introduced as the Class of 2019 inductees in a special program on FOX Sports Midwest before the Cardinals’ game against the Reds on Friday night.

Rolen and Isringhausen were selected in voting by fans, while Cooper was the pick of a red ribbon veterans committee. The other nominees for the fan vote were Keith Hernandez, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria and John Tudor.

Rolen was a four-time Gold Glove winner during his 5 1/2 seasons with the Cardinals from 2002-07. He also was an All-Star four times and a member of the 2006 world championship team. He batted .286 with 111 home runs and 453 RBIs as a Cardinal.

Isringhausen recorded a franchise-record 217 saves with the Cardinals from 2002-08. He led the National League with 47 saves in 2004, when the Cardinals won the NL pennant, and had 33 saves for the 2006 world champions.

Cooper was a two-time world champion (1942, 1944) while pitching for the Cardinals from 1938-45. He was the NL MVP in 1942 and he recorded 105 wins and a stunning 105 complete games along with 28 shutouts with St. Louis.

“He was really the staff ace of the ’40s,” said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III, who announced the new inductees on a show hosted by Cardinals play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin.

The Class of 2019 will be inducted Aug. 24 at FOX Sports Midwest Live! The enshrinement ceremony will be televised by FOX Sports Midwest.