Sanford signs two-year, $3-million deal with Blues to avoid arbitration

ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Zach Sanford will be with the club for at least two more years after signing a deal with the team to avoid arbitration.

The Blues announced on Monday that Sanford, a restricted free agent, signed the two-year, $3-million deal.

The 24-year-old played in 60 regular-season games for the Blues in 2019-20, contributing eight goals and 12 assists. Sanford played in eight postseason games this season, scoring a goal — coming in Stanley Cup Final Game 7 — and adding three assists.