Padres claim Cardinals IF Greg Garcia off waivers

St. Louis Cardinals super sub Greg Garcia has been claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres.

Garcia, 29, has been a valuable contributor, mostly off the bench, for the Cardinals since he made his major league debut in 2014. He stepped in as needed at second base, third base and shortstop and as a pinch hitter.

Garcia batted .221 in 114 games and 181 at-bats for St. Louis in 2018. He is a .248 career hitter in 725 at-bats.

The left-handed hitter was good at working counts to get on base. His on-base percentage last season was .309, almost 100 points above his batting average. The same is true of his career OBP of .356, 108 points above his batting average.

In 147 career at-bats as a pinch hitter, Garcia hit .252 (.374 OBP) with two of his career 10 home runs and 12 of his career 57 RBIs.